From Yellow Glam to Pink Sparkle Gigi Hadid Wows Throughout Taylor Swift’s Wedding Weekend

Gigi Hadid was one of the biggest fashion highlights at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, making a stunning appearance in a bright yellow designer dress during the rehearsal dinner before the couple’s big day. The supermodel looked elegant and cheerful as she arrived for the glamorous event held at Madison Square Garden in New York. Her outfit featured beautiful white lace details and stylish cutout patterns on the front, creating a fresh and eye catching look. She completed her outfit with white heels, a colorful handbag, and simple straight hair parted in the middle, proving once again why she is considered one of the world’s top fashion icons.

Taylor Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone also impressed guests with her elegant style. She chose a vintage purple silk gown and completed her look with sparkling jewelry and a stylish handbag. Before arriving at the celebration, Ashley shared photos on Instagram showing herself and Gigi Hadid inside a car on their way to the rehearsal dinner. The pictures quickly caught fans’ attention, especially after it was revealed that they were on their way to pick up Bradley Cooper. The Hollywood actor later joined them, looking sharp in a classic black suit as he smiled while entering the waiting vehicle.

Gigi Hadid shimmered in a breathtaking Wiederhoeft sparkling pink gown, featuring intricate hand-embroidered beadwork and a structured interior corset that perfectly blended glamour with couture craftsmanship. #GigiHadid #Wiederhoeft pic.twitter.com/MhG604Y1Hv — Actress Queens (@actresscwens) July 6, 2026

The rehearsal dinner brought together several famous faces who gathered to celebrate the couple before their wedding. Among the guests were Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson. The event became one of the most talked about celebrity gatherings of the weekend as stars arrived dressed in stylish outfits while celebrating the happy occasion.

Gigi Hadid continued her impressive fashion streak at the wedding ceremony on Friday. This time she wore a sparkling pink gown created by designer Wiederhoeft. The luxurious dress, priced at fourteen thousand five hundred dollars, featured a built in corset and was carefully decorated by hand with shimmering glass beads. She completed the glamorous look with soft Hollywood style waves, natural pink makeup, and a sparkling necklace that added even more elegance.

After enjoying the wedding celebrations, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted leaving New York together on Sunday as they made their way through an airport. They were among nearly one thousand guests who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony. The newly married couple chose elegant Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits along with custom Christian Louboutin shoes. Taylor also completed her bridal look with beautiful Cartier jewelry, making the celebration one of the most glamorous celebrity weddings of the year.