Dua Lipa Turns Heads In A Chic Polka Dot Dress During Studio Visit

Dua Lipa has once again been spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, leading to fresh speculation that the Grammy winning singer is continuing work on new music. The 30 year old singer has been making regular visits to the famous recording studio in recent weeks, suggesting that she is busy with her next musical project following a busy year of performances and personal milestones.

On July 23, Dua was seen arriving at the studio wearing a black dress with white polka dots, black boots, and a New York Yankees cap. It was another casual appearance as she headed into the studio for another day of recording. Earlier in the same week, she was also photographed leaving the studio wearing a red jacket over a white top, paired with jeans and a red bandana tied around her hair.

Her recent studio visits come shortly after she and her husband, actor Callum Turner, returned from their honeymoon in Italy. Instead of taking a long break after the trip, the couple travelled directly to New York City, where Dua has been spending a significant amount of time at Electric Lady Studios. The repeated visits have led fans to believe that she may be preparing new songs or working on her next album, although no official announcement has been made about an upcoming release.

Dua Lipa leaves Electric Lady Studios in New York City 23.07.2026#DuaLipa https://t.co/EJn1mSzyt6 pic.twitter.com/iEOHb3aKhj — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) July 24, 2026

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dua spoke about her approach to making music and how she feels once her work is released to the public. She explained that artists cannot control how people react to their creations after they are shared with the world.

She said, “Once I put something out into the world, it no longer belongs to me. You make the thing that you love; you make the thing that you’re passionate about and you’re proud of. You put it out in the world and you have to put your hands up. The people choose. We don’t get to choose.”

Apart from her music career, Dua is also continuing her work in films. She is set to appear in the upcoming A24 comedy Peaked. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Simone Ashley, Owen Thiele, and several other actors.

While Dua Lipa has not revealed details about what she has been recording, her continued appearances at one of New York’s most famous recording studios have kept fans curious. At the same time, her acting career continues to grow, showing that she remains active across both music and film as she works on her upcoming projects.