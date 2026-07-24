Arshad Warsi And Pratik Gandhi Face Off In Ghamasaan Teaser

ZEE5 has released the first teaser of its upcoming original film Ghamasaan, giving viewers a glimpse of an action packed crime drama starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film tells the story of a determined police officer and a feared dacoit whose lives collide in a dangerous battle. Before its digital release, the film was screened at several international and Indian film festivals, where it received positive attention.

Produced by Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films, Ghamasaan is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 later this year. The movie has already been showcased at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the Cinevesture International Film Festival, and the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, giving audiences an early look at the project before its streaming release.

The story is set in the rugged landscape of the Hindi heartland and follows Aditya, played by Pratik Gandhi, a fearless IPS officer who is determined to capture the dreaded dacoit Maharaj, played by Arshad Warsi. As Aditya pursues one of the region’s most feared criminals, he also finds himself dealing with a system affected by corruption, difficult choices, and blurred lines between right and wrong.

According to the makers, the film develops into a “high-stakes battle of power, justice, and survival,” highlighting the intense conflict between the two central characters. The teaser introduces viewers to this rivalry while also offering glimpses of the action, drama, and emotional challenges that shape the story.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, and the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. Over the years, he has built a reputation for telling stories rooted in realistic settings with complex characters. With Ghamasaan, he aims to present a different take on regional crime dramas by moving beyond familiar themes and exploring deeper conflicts between law, crime, and personal values.

The teaser suggests that the film will focus not only on action but also on the difficult decisions faced by its characters as they navigate a violent and corrupt environment. The struggle between the determined police officer and the notorious outlaw forms the heart of the story, with both characters driven by their own beliefs and motivations.

With an experienced director, a cast led by Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, and a story centred on crime, justice, and survival, Ghamasaan is set to arrive on ZEE5 later this year after completing its festival journey. The teaser offers a first look at the film’s intense atmosphere while introducing the central conflict that drives the story.