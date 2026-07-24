The Odyssey Crosses Rs. 105.25 Crore In First Week Despite Thursday Drop

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has completed its first week at the Indian box office with a total collection of Rs. 105.25 crore gross. On its first Thursday (Day 7), the film collected an estimated Rs. 7.25 crore gross. Although the movie recorded a sharper drop in collections compared to the steady hold it had shown during the first few days, its overall performance remains impressive.

The film had a strong opening weekend and continued to perform well through the weekdays before slowing down on Thursday. Even with the decline, The Odyssey has delivered a bigger first week than Christopher Nolan’s previous release, Oppenheimer, highlighting the director’s growing popularity among Indian audiences.

The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya in leading roles. With no major new film releasing in theatres immediately, The Odyssey is expected to continue attracting audiences during its second week. However, its long term performance may depend on how well it holds once Spider Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas. At its current pace, the film is aiming to cross Rs. 200 crore gross during its full run in India.

Christopher Nolan has built a strong fan following in India over the past decade. His films have consistently generated interest among moviegoers, and many viewers consider him one of the most respected filmmakers working today. His recent releases, including the re release of Interstellar and the success of Oppenheimer, have shown that his films enjoy strong demand in the Indian market regardless of genre.

Historically, epic historical and mythological adventure films have not been among the strongest performing Hollywood genres in India. Even so, The Odyssey has managed to attract a large audience, showing that Nolan’s name continues to be a major factor in drawing viewers to theatres. The film’s performance has once again demonstrated the director’s ability to bring audiences to cinemas with original stories.

The Odyssey Day Wise Box Office Collection In India

Day Gross Collection

Friday Rs. 19.50 cr.

Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr.

Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr.

1st Monday Rs. 9.50 cr.

1st Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr.

1st Wednesday Rs. 8.75 cr.

1st Thursday Rs. 7.25 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 105.25 cr.

With Rs. 105.25 crore gross already collected in its opening week, The Odyssey has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India. The coming days will determine whether the film can maintain its momentum and move closer to the Rs. 200 crore gross milestone before facing fresh competition at the box office.