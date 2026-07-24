Jana Nayagan Defies All Odds With A Massive Rs. 50 Crore Opening

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has made a strong start at the Indian box office, collecting around Rs. 49 to 50 crore gross on its opening day. The film has delivered one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema and has performed close to The Greatest of All Time, which opened with Rs. 52 crore gross. Depending on the final figures, Jana Nayagan is expected to become either the sixth or seventh biggest opening day grosser in the history of Kollywood.

Tamil Nadu remained the film’s biggest market, contributing around Rs. 26 to 27 crore gross. This is among the highest opening day collections ever recorded in the state and places the film around the eighth position in the all time list. Karnataka also delivered an excellent performance with collections of more than Rs. 10 crore gross, while Kerala contributed around Rs. 5 crore gross. The Telugu states added approximately Rs. 4.25 crore gross, and the rest of India brought in around Rs. 3.25 crore gross, including earnings from the dubbed versions.

Although these numbers may not be the highest opening day figures in Vijay’s career, the film’s performance becomes much more significant when viewed in the context of its release. Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres in January, but its release was postponed because of certification issues. During the delay, the film was leaked online, allowing many people from its target audience to watch it before its official release.

After several months of uncertainty, the film finally reached cinemas, with its release date being officially confirmed only a few days before its arrival. Despite these challenges, the movie still managed to attract large audiences to theatres on its first day. The opening suggests that Vijay continues to have one of the strongest fan bases in Indian cinema, with many viewers choosing to watch the film on the big screen even after the online leak.

From a business perspective, however, the road ahead remains challenging. The film has been made on a high budget, with a significant portion of the production cost reportedly going towards the lead actor’s remuneration. Recovering the overall investment may not be easy unless the film performs exceptionally well over the coming weeks or financial adjustments are made. Even so, the movie is expected to provide a boost to cinema owners, especially in Tamil Nadu, where it is likely to attract steady footfall in the short term. Collections in other regions may slow down more quickly, but the film has already delivered a strong opening despite facing unusual circumstances before its release.