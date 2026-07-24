Dhamaal 4 Beats Welcome To The Jungle As It Crosses Rs. 133.75 Crore

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continued its box office run by collecting an estimated Rs. 2 crore nett on its second Thursday. With this, the film ended its second week with a total of Rs. 38.50 crore nett. Compared to its first week, the film recorded a 60 per cent drop in collections, which is considered a normal trend for a commercial release after a strong opening week.

After 2 weeks, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs. 133.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film has maintained a steady performance and has now gone past the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle. While both films belong to successful comedy franchises, Dhamaal 4 benefited from facing limited competition during its theatrical run, allowing it to continue attracting audiences over the past two weeks.

Produced by T Series Films, the movie is expected to perform well in its third week as there are no major Hindi film releases arriving in theatres immediately. Based on its current pace, the comedy entertainer is likely to cross Rs. 150 crore nett during its full theatrical run. Its performance beyond that milestone will largely depend on how well it holds once Spider Man: Brand New Day releases and begins competing for screens and audiences.

With its current collections, Dhamaal 4 has emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. It has become the fourth successful Bollywood film of the year after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Interestingly, 3 of these successful films are part of established franchises, showing that audiences continue to support familiar film series when the content connects with them.

Last year, there were discussions within the industry about whether audiences were losing interest in franchise films after several sequels underperformed. However, the performance of Dhamaal 4 suggests that franchise films can still attract strong crowds if they are released under favourable conditions. The film has managed to build on the popularity of the Dhamaal series while maintaining steady collections over its first two weeks.

Dhamaal 4 Day Wise Box Office Collection In India

Day Nett Collection

Week One Rs. 95.25 cr.

2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr.

2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr.

2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr.

2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr.

2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr.

2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr.

2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 133.75 cr.

With Rs. 133.75 crore nett already collected, Dhamaal 4 remains one of the better performing Hindi films of the year. The coming weeks will determine whether it can comfortably cross the Rs. 150 crore nett mark before facing fresh competition at the box office.