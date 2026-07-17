Hailey Bieber Makes A Strong Style Statement In Baggy Jeans

Hailey Bieber has introduced a new denim collection in collaboration with Gap, bringing her well known casual fashion style to the brand. The model has often been seen wearing relaxed and low rise jeans with simple tops, making denim one of the most recognisable parts of her everyday wardrobe. Her preference for classic and comfortable jeans has made the collaboration a natural fit.

The limited edition collection is called the Hailey Jean and includes two different styles. The first is the Extra Baggy jean, while the second is the Low Rise Loose jean. Both designs are inspired by denim styles from 1996, the year Hailey Bieber was born. The collection reflects the relaxed fashion trend that has become popular again in recent years, with a focus on loose fitting silhouettes instead of skinny styles.

Each pair of jeans is priced at $89 and is available in three different colours. Buyers can choose from light indigo, medium indigo and midnight indigo washes. The collection offers classic denim shades that can easily be paired with different outfits for everyday wear.

To celebrate the launch, Hailey Bieber shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing the jeans from the collection. In the pictures, she styled the denim with her signature minimal fashion approach, choosing simple pieces that kept the focus on the jeans. The post featured the song “Linger” by The Cranberries, a popular track from the 1990s, matching the inspiration behind the collection.

Hailey Bieber’s outfit in the campaign stayed true to her everyday style. She wore relaxed low rise jeans with a comfortable oversized fit that sat below the waist. The denim featured a wide leg design, giving it a classic 1990s look. She paired the jeans with a simple fitted white top, creating a clean and effortless outfit. The look was completed with minimal accessories, allowing the denim to remain the centre of attention. Her styling reflected the easy and casual fashion choices she is often seen wearing in public.

Hailey Bieber has built a reputation for wearing simple yet stylish outfits. She is known for choosing timeless wardrobe staples rather than following every fashion trend. Her latest collaboration with Gap reflects that approach by focusing on classic denim designs that are inspired by past styles while fitting into today’s fashion. The collection highlights her long standing preference for comfortable jeans and everyday clothing.