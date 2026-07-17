Zendaya And Tom Holland’s Date Night Looks Steal The Show

Zendaya and Tom Holland were recently seen enjoying a date night in New York City. The couple was photographed holding hands as they headed out for dinner on Thursday, July 16, just before the wide release of The Odyssey in theatres on Friday. Their outing quickly caught the attention of fans, who were happy to see the pair spending time together ahead of the film’s release.

For the evening, Zendaya wore a deep neckline black dress by Elie Saab. She kept her look elegant with minimal accessories and styled her hair in soft waves. Her makeup was simple and polished, adding to the sophisticated appearance. Tom Holland chose a more relaxed outfit. He wore a blue sweater with blue jeans and black shoes, creating a casual look that contrasted with Zendaya’s formal style. Despite the difference in their outfits, the couple looked comfortable and happy as they walked hand in hand.

Although both actors appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, fans hoping to see them share several scenes together may be disappointed. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, and Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. Zendaya plays the role of Athena in the film.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were captured holding hands as they stepped out in New York City on July 16, 2026. The couple was closely escorted by a security detail as they navigated a busy sidewalk filled with fans and photographers.#TomHolland #Zendaya #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/P42ysakyTt — MTN (@movietv_news) July 17, 2026

According to reports, Zendaya and Tom do appear during one scene in The Odyssey, but they are not shown together in the same frame and do not have any dialogue with each other. As a result, audiences will not get to see the couple interact on screen in this project despite both being part of the cast.

However, fans will not have to wait long to see them acting together again. Zendaya and Tom Holland are both set to return in Spider Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 31, 2026. Unlike The Odyssey, the upcoming Marvel film is expected to feature the pair sharing much more screen time.

The couple has remained one of Hollywood’s most talked about pairs, and their public appearances continue to attract attention. Their latest outing in New York gave fans another glimpse of their relationship while also building excitement for their upcoming film projects. With The Odyssey now releasing and Spider Man: Brand New Day arriving later in 2026, audiences can look forward to seeing both actors on the big screen once again.