Ariana Grande Brings Ty Dolla $ign On Stage And Fans Go Wild

Ariana Grande gave fans a memorable surprise during the third night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The singer welcomed rapper and songwriter Ty Dolla $ign to the stage for a live performance of their song Safety Net. The track, which was first released on Ariana’s Positions album in 2020, had never been performed live together by the two artists before, making the moment special for fans attending the concert.

As Ty Dolla $ign appeared on stage, the audience responded with loud cheers. Fans switched on the flashlights on their phones, creating the look of thousands of lights shining across the arena. Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed the song together, taking turns singing their verses while the crowd sang along. The performance became one of the most talked about moments of the evening, with many fans sharing videos and reactions on social media after the concert.

The Brooklyn show was held at the Barclays Center, which has a seating capacity of around 19,000 people. Throughout the nearly two hour concert, Ariana performed many of her well known songs from different stages of her career. The setlist included popular tracks such as yes, and?, thank u, next and 7 rings. The surprise performance of Safety Net added an unexpected highlight to an already packed show.

ariana & ty dolla sign performing safety net oh my god. pic.twitter.com/ADR8OXtiT7 — ariana feeds (@arianafeeds) July 17, 2026

Fans attending the concert described the collaboration as one of the biggest moments of the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far. Many audience members praised the chemistry between Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign on stage and said they had hoped to see the song performed live ever since it was released in 2020.

Ariana Grande is scheduled to continue her run of concerts at Barclays Center with two more performances on July 18 and July 19. After completing the Brooklyn shows, she will travel to Boston for the next stop of her tour.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour has featured songs from Ariana’s latest album along with many of her biggest hits from previous years. The surprise appearance by Ty Dolla $ign added another memorable moment to the tour and gave fans the chance to experience the first live performance of Safety Net, a collaboration that many had been waiting to see on stage for several years.