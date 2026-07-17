Andrew Garfield Leads A Powerful Rebellion In The Uprising Trailer

The first trailer for The Uprising has been released, giving audiences a look at Paul Greengrass’ latest historical drama. The film tells the story of the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, one of the most important uprisings in England’s history. Known for directing films based on real events, Greengrass returns with another large scale story that focuses on ordinary people during a time of social and political unrest.

Andrew Garfield plays Wat Tyler, a blacksmith who becomes the leader of the rebellion against the rule of King Richard II. According to the trailer, growing anger over heavy taxes and increasing inequality pushes many ordinary people to demand change. As frustration spreads across the country, Wat Tyler steps forward to lead the movement, becoming the face of a revolt that challenges the authority of the Crown.

The trailer features large battle scenes, emotional moments and powerful speeches as the rebels fight for justice and a better future. It also shows the difficult conditions faced by ordinary people during that period and the risks they were willing to take to stand up against those in power.

Alongside Andrew Garfield, the film features a strong supporting cast that includes Jamie Bell, Thomasin McKenzie, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Jonny Lee Miller, Katherine Waterston and Woody Norman. The cast brings together several well known actors to tell the story of one of England’s most significant historical events.

Paul Greengrass has built a reputation for directing realistic and intense films, including United 93, Captain Phillips and several Jason Bourne movies. With The Uprising, he once again turns to history, but this time the story is told from the perspective of ordinary people instead of kings or powerful rulers. The filmmaker has said he wanted to focus on the lives of common people and explore how the issues they faced centuries ago can still feel relevant today.

The film is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse along with Paul Greengrass and Gregory Goodman. The Uprising is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 11. With its historical setting, large scale action and focus on real events, the film aims to bring one of England’s most important rebellions to a new generation of audiences while highlighting the struggles and determination of ordinary people who fought for change.