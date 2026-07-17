Karan Sonawane’s Hard Work Behind Bhootam Bhayyam Is Winning Hearts Before Release

Popular social media star and Orange Juice Gang member Karan Sonawane, known for his comedy videos and effortless acting, is all set to entertain audiences on the big screen with a completely different role. In Zee Studios and Kyra Kumar Creations’ upcoming horror comedy Bhootam Bhayyam, Karan plays the role of a young Malvani man. To make his performance look authentic, he went the extra mile and learned the Malvani language.

Since Malvani is not Karan’s mother tongue, the role came with its own challenges. Learning the pronunciation, expressions, and natural rhythm of the language was not easy for him in the beginning. Instead of simply memorising his dialogues, Karan decided to understand the language properly so that his performance would feel genuine. He regularly spoke with his Malvani friends, listened carefully to his co actors on the film’s set, and practised his dialogues repeatedly. He made sure every word sounded natural and worked hard to avoid any artificiality in his performance. His dedication not only helped him master the language but also gave him a deeper appreciation for Malvani culture.

Talking about his experience, Karan said that as soon as he learned his character was from the Malvan region, he knew he had to do more than just speak the language. He wanted to truly understand and live the character. In the beginning, he often struggled with difficult words and sometimes slipped back into his usual Marathi speaking style. However, he remained determined to perfect the role. He kept practising with the help of his friends and colleagues, who corrected his mistakes and guided him throughout the process. Repeating the same dialogues several times helped him become more confident. Karan says watching himself speak fluent Malvani on screen is a satisfying experience, and he hopes audiences will appreciate the effort he has put into the role. He also believes the film gave him a valuable opportunity to learn a new language and experience a different culture as an actor.

Written and directed by Ramchandra Arun Gaonkar, Bhootam Bhayyam is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Kyra Kumar Creations. The film is produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Gyanadev Korde, while Bavesh Janawlekar serves as the presenter. Along with Karan Sonawane, the film also stars Saurabh Ghadge, Shubham Jadhav, Siddhant Sarfare, Neel Salekar, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, and Manmeet Pem in key roles. Blending horror with comedy, Bhootam Bhayyam is all set to hit theatres on July 24.