Kim Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Message After Grandmother’s Death

Kim Kardashian has shared an emotional tribute to her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, following her death at the age of 91. The reality television star remembered her grandmother as one of the most important people in her life and thanked her for the love, guidance and support she gave to the entire family over the years.

Kim posted a series of old photographs and memories on Instagram while expressing her grief. In her message, she described MJ as her “best friend,” “gossip buddy,” and “forever twin.” She also thanked her grandmother for teaching the family the importance of staying close to one another. Kim wrote, “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

Kim also remembered how her grandmother played an important role in shaping her career. She shared that MJ gave her the very first job at her store in San Diego and taught her valuable lessons that stayed with her throughout her life. Speaking about those early experiences, Kim wrote that her grandmother taught her “lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.”

Continuing her tribute, Kim thanked her grandmother for always believing in her and supporting her through every stage of life. She wrote, “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”

Kim ended the emotional message by expressing how deeply she would miss her grandmother. She wrote, “You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”

Kim Kardashian first rose to international fame in 2007 after appearing on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She later continued with the family’s reality show The Kardashians. Apart from television, she has built businesses in the beauty and fashion industry and has also appeared in several films and television series. Over the years, she has remained one of the most followed celebrities on social media