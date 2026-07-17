Seven Friends, One Girl and Total Madness! Bhootam Bhayyam Drops Fun New Song ‘Sarojini’

The excitement around Zee Studios and Kyra Kumar Creations’ upcoming horror comedy Bhootam Bhayyam continues to grow. After creating buzz with its unique story, talented cast and entertaining music, the makers have now released another lively song titled Sarojini. Packed with colourful visuals, energetic dance moves and catchy music, the song adds even more fun to the film and promises to become a favourite among audiences.

Sarojini tells the story of seven unemployed friends who dream of making it big in life. Their lives take a funny turn when they meet a young woman named Sarojini. The moment they see her, all seven of them fall in love with her. What follows is a series of hilarious and entertaining moments as each friend tries to impress her in his own unique way. Their innocent efforts, friendly competition and comic situations make the song enjoyable and full of laughter. The fun chemistry between the characters and the upbeat music make Sarojini one of the highlights of the film’s soundtrack.

The song has been sung by Jasraj Jayant Joshi, whose energetic voice perfectly matches the playful mood of the track. The music has been composed by Shrinath Mhatre, while the lyrics have been written by Prajakt Deshmukh. Together, they have created a song that is lively, easy to enjoy and likely to stay with listeners long after they hear it.

Speaking about the song, singer Jasraj Jayant Joshi said he instantly loved its playful energy when he first heard it. He explained that the biggest challenge was bringing the innocence, excitement and humour of the seven friends to life through his voice while keeping the fun spirit of the song alive. He added that everyone had a great time during the recording, and that positive energy can be heard throughout the track. He believes audiences will enjoy listening to Sarojini, sing along with it and have just as much fun as the team had while creating it.

Produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Gyanadev Korde under the banner of Kyra Kumar Creations and presented by Zee Studios, Bhootam Bhayyam has been written and directed by Ramchandra Arun Gaonkar. The film stars members of the popular Orange Juice Gang, including Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Siddhant Sarfare and Shubham Jadhav. They are joined by Pushkaraj Chirputkar and Manmeet Pem in important roles. Blending horror, comedy, romance and music, Bhootam Bhayyam is all set to entertain audiences when it releases in theatres on July 24.