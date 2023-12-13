Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Hilary Duff is expecting her 4th baby

Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby with husband Matthew Koma.

 Actress Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth baby with husband Matthew Koma.

The actress announced the news on Instagram

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress shared a snap of her family’s holiday card, which featured a photo of her three kids and Matthew as they posed in a bedroom, reports People magazine.

The actress placed her hand on her baby bump, looking shocked while 4-year-old daughter Banks hung from the bed’s rafters and 2.5 year-old daughter Mae sat on the ground with a guitar. Son Luca, 11, sat in an armchair, holding a video game controller while Matthew posed on the bed, one eyebrow up.

“So much for silent nights,” the card read.

“Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.” Hilary also shared the back of her holiday card, which included solo shots of all three of her kids.

“Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” the other side said.

As per People, Hilary shares her two daughters with Koma, and son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress previously spoke about her life as a mom of three, sharing that she “loves this mayhem.

“I’m so in love with all my kids”, she said.

“It’s a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix,” she said after welcoming daughter Mae.

“A lot of people have been like, ‘That third kid really gets you.’ And they’re right”.

