Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kiss on sofa while shopping

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and her actor husband Ben Affleck displayed that they’re very much still loved up despite the rumour mills saying there was trouble in paradise. The couple, who tied the knot last year over two decades after first getting engaged, shared a cheeky kiss on a sofa as they shopped for the perfect accessories for their $60 million mansion, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The duo cosied up alongside each other as they hit up a furniture store in Los Angeles – seemingly in a ‘try before you buy’ style.

They were seen in conversation with each other before JLo, wearing a chequered jacket and light blue jumper combination, leaned in to give her man a peck.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the happy couple also wandered around the store as they looked for items to deck out the lavish property they bought in May. As they looked around, J-Lo donned a pair of chunky black-framed sunglasses. Ben, 51, also went for a casual look, wearing Nike trainers, blue jeans and a knitted cardigan for the shopping trip.

It’s unclear what the couple opted to splurge on during their spending spree but they were later seen loading their vehicle with a number of bags. Their pad boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a full basketball court.

Prior to their latest signs of affection, it was reported they had been “feuding” as the ‘Good Will Hunting’ star refused to pick up their pet pooch’s poo. JLo was said to be getting infuriated with her husband’s “lazy” behaviour, with claims suggesting it is her who is on top of discipline for their furry friends.