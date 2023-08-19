Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

Queen of Pop Madonna, who turned 65 on August 16, posted a video on Instagram sharing the festivities from her birthday in Lisbon, Portugal, and said “It’s great to be alive.” On Friday, two days after the ‘Hung Up’ singer blew out the candles, she shared a compilation of photos and videos of the vacation on the social media platform.

“It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! I’m So Grateful.

“Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! “ she wrote.

The video featured her donning jewels, going through outfit changes, spending time with friends on a boat, riding horses on the beach, having dinner with friends and dancing the night away.

The video was set to her hit song, ‘Vogue’.

All six of her children — including her eldest Lourdes Leon, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere — can be seen enjoying themselves throughout the clips. One brief shot even shows Lourdes, 26, serenading the group with a song, People magazine reported.

The music icon, who can be seen wearing various gowns and bejeweled garments throughout the clip, jokes at one point, “I’m gonna wreck the place with my jewels.”

While giving a speech, Madonna also said, “It’s great to be alive,” to applause by her guests.

Madonna’s birthday post comes eight weeks after she was hospitalized on June 24 for a “serious bacterial infection”, according to her manager, Guy Oseary. At the time, it was announced that her Celebration Tour, which was originally set to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, would be postponed.

Madonna took to Instagram a little over a week after her initial hospitalization to say she was “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life”.

On July 30, she posted another update on Instagram, writing that she was “one month out of the hospital” and “lucky to be alive”.

On Tuesday, Live Nation confirmed that her highly anticipated Celebration Tour that previously had to be canceled had been rescheduled. The live dates, which honor the 40th anniversary of her debut album, will now kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.