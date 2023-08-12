scorecardresearch
Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Pop icon Madonna has penned a birthday message to her son Rocco Ritchie on his 23rd birthday and shared a montage of pictures of the mother and son.

The 64 year old, who is recovering from a major health scare, said that she was extremely proud of her son, who she shares with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie as she posted adorable snaps of her son over the years with her and his five siblings.

According to Daily Mail, she wrote: “Birthday Dearest Rocco……. From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure.”

“From Your Premature Birth to your love of Skateboarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!”

“You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy than to watch you grow as an artist!”

Madonna and Guy had Rocco in August 2000 just after they married, and her throwback images of the boy showed her hugging him and them sharing a glass of wine. However, their relationship did not go very smoothly, especially after Madonna and Guy Ritchie filed for divorce in 2008.

In 2012, when he was 12, he told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that ‘she’s very strict but in a good way’. Rocco stopped travelling with his mother on her 2015 ‘Rebel Heart’ tour, instead heading to his father’s country estate in Devon, Pennsylvania.

But things would not always stay that way, as the following year things had been patched up, and the two now enjoy a close relationship.

Before this, Madonna has also had children David Banda and Mercy James, both aged 16, Stelle and Estere Ciccone, both aged nine, as well as elder daughter Lourdes Leon, aged 25, who she had with her ex-husband Carlos Leon.

–IANS

anv/kvd

3
