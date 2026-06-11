Selena Gomez Says She Misses Benny Blanco, Shares Sweet New Photo Dump From Their Married Life

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco might just be Hollywood’s favorite married couple right now. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband while she’s away filming the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, and fans can’t get enough of the adorable photo dump that came with it. The carousel wasn’t just a collection of random photos. It felt like a mini scrapbook of their relationship, filled with intimate, goofy, and genuinely sweet moments that show why fans have fallen so hard for the couple.

“Distance means so little when someone means so much,” Selena captioned the post.

Among the pictures were cozy selfies, candid snapshots, a FaceTime screenshot, festive holiday memories, and a playful New Year’s celebration where Selena could be seen wearing a “Happy New Year” cap. Another photo captured the pair enjoying the snow together, while one showed Benny peacefully sleeping beside a plush toy. There was even a hilarious candid of Selena eating a lime while Benny looked straight at the camera.

The final slide may have been the cutest of them all: a childhood photo of Benny riding a pony, giving fans a glimpse of the music producer long before he became one of the biggest names in pop music.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Benny to respond.

The producer headed straight to the comments section and left a message that quickly had fans swooning.

“I fall more and more in love with you every day”

“time stands still when I’m in your arms,” he wrote.

Within just four hours of being posted, Selena’s carousel had already crossed 1.7 million likes, with the number continuing to climb rapidly as fans flooded the comments with heart emojis and messages about the couple’s relationship.

What makes Selena and Benny’s romance stand out is how effortless it feels. In an industry where relationships often become headline fodder for all the wrong reasons, the two have built a reputation for simply enjoying each other’s company. Their social media posts aren’t overly curated or designed to look perfect. Instead, they’re filled with awkward selfies, inside jokes, candid moments, and the kind of photos most couples keep in their camera roll.

That authenticity is exactly why fans connect with them.

While Selena continues filming Only Murders in the Building, Benny’s comment made one thing clear: the distance might be temporary, but the feelings definitely aren’t.

And judging by the reactions online, Hollywood may have produced one of its strongest and most beloved married couples of 2026.