Simu Liu dresses as Aaron Rodgers after they both tore their 'Achilles' tendon

Actor Simu Liu dressed up as American football quarterback, Aaron Rodgers – who tore his Achilles last month just like the ‘Shang-Chi’ actor – by wearing a New York Jets T-shirt, carrying a football and leaning on crutches with a cast on his right foot.

“Ya boy went a little too method this halloween,” Liu wrote in the caption, ‘People’ reported.

He added, “I know this might seem like a very low-effort costume on the surface but i assure you the commitment was absolute. I got the stitches to prove it!”

Liu also thanked his girlfriend Allison Hsu for her support, writing, “Thanks @allison for driving us to 6am surgery and being by my side the whole time. Here’s to a speedy recovery for me and @aaronrodgers12,” alongside the hashtag #noachillesnoproblem.

As per ‘People’, in between the two images of Liu posing in his Halloween costume, the Marvel actor (34) included a photo of a hospital bed behind a curtain and a snapshot of Liu gaming on his computer with his injured leg propped up on the desk.

Liu revealed that he sustained the injury last week, though he didn’t say how it happened. Despite the circumstances, the actor seems to be in good spirits based on the photos he shared on Instagram from a recent trip with his friends.

The ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star posted several photos of him kneeling on a boat with his friends and girlfriend, and another standing on crutches.

“Achilles tears aren’t so bad when you’ve got twenty of your best friends to carry you around,” Liu captioned his post.

“Thanks for the ultimate friends sports weekend, I miss walking but I miss you all more!”