scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Suki Waterhouse proudly flaunts baby bump

By Agency News Desk

Ever since actress-singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy, she’s been flaunting her baby bump proudly. Taking a selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror, Waterhouse was showcasing her baby bump.

Waterhouse, 31, confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson at the stage of the Corona Capital Festival.

In the picture, she pointed to her belly while wearing a glittery pink minidress and a feather coat paired with glittery flared trousers.

Taking to her social media, she shared pictures of herself from the festival and captioned: “Thank you for such a beautiful time in Mexico!”

After seeing her photo, many celebrities congratulated the singer on her pregnancy, including her ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ co-stars, according to Page Six.

In one picture she posed with model Georgia May Jagger, showing her stomach in the same glittery pink minidress and feathered coat she wore onstage on November 19.

“Congrats sweeeetness!!!!!” Dua Lipa wrote in the comments, which actress Julia Garner and model Karlie Kloss also echoed.

Her ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ co-stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, shared sweet messages for the soon-mom-to-be.

It’s unclear how far along Waterhouse is in her pregnancy.

However, she first sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this month after being photographed with a visible baby bump in Los Angeles.

Robert Pattinson for his part has maintained silence on the matter and isn’t looking too keen to talk about it.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Viola Davis on 'Songbirds and Snakes': Wanted to impress my 13-yr-old daughter
Next article
India absent at voting on UNGA resolution on 'better world through sports'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US