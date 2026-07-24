Song Name – Less Than A Lover
Singer – Jennie
Check out Jennie – Less than a Lover Song Lyrics
Don’t rush (Don’t rush)
Teaching you, teaching me how to trust, don’t have to be undercover
It’s just us (It’s just us)
It’s more beautiful when we open up and get to know each other
When all feels lost
Don’t think too much
‘Cause all I need this summer
Is a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover
Splashing in the water
Please don’t make this hardеr on me (Promise me)
Tan linеs on your body
I’m tracing your spine in degrees (Ah)
It’s more than lust
It’s just enough
And all I want this summer
Is a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover
Splash, splash, splash, splash
Splash, splash, splash, splash
Need a little bit less than a lover
Ah, all I need
Need a little bit less than a lover (Oh-woah)
Less than a lover