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Jennie – Less than a Lover Song Lyrics

Check out Jennie - Less than a Lover Song Lyrics

By Lyrics Desk
Jennie - Less than a Lover Song Lyrics
Jennie_pic courtesy Youtube

Song Name – Less Than A Lover
Singer – Jennie

Check out Jennie – Less than a Lover Song Lyrics

Don’t rush (Don’t rush)
Teaching you, teaching me how to trust, don’t have to be undercover
It’s just us (It’s just us)
It’s more beautiful when we open up and get to know each other

When all feels lost
Don’t think too much
‘Cause all I need this summer

Is a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover

Splashing in the water
Please don’t make this hardеr on me (Promise me)
Tan linеs on your body
I’m tracing your spine in degrees (Ah)

It’s more than lust
It’s just enough
And all I want this summer

Is a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover
Need a little bit less than a lover
You get a little bit more than another
Need a little bit less, little less, little less
Need a little bit less than a lover

Splash, splash, splash, splash
Splash, splash, splash, splash
Need a little bit less than a lover

Ah, all I need
Need a little bit less than a lover (Oh-woah)
Less than a lover

SourceJENNIE
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