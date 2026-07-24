Song Name – Less Than A Lover

Singer – Jennie

Check out Jennie – Less than a Lover Song Lyrics

Don’t rush (Don’t rush)

Teaching you, teaching me how to trust, don’t have to be undercover

It’s just us (It’s just us)

It’s more beautiful when we open up and get to know each other

When all feels lost

Don’t think too much

‘Cause all I need this summer

Is a little bit less than a lover

Need a little bit less than a lover

You get a little bit more than another

Need a little bit less, little less, little less

Need a little bit less than a lover

Splashing in the water

Please don’t make this hardеr on me (Promise me)

Tan linеs on your body

I’m tracing your spine in degrees (Ah)

It’s more than lust

It’s just enough

And all I want this summer

Is a little bit less than a lover

Need a little bit less than a lover

You get a little bit more than another

Need a little bit less, little less, little less

Need a little bit less than a lover

Need a little bit less than a lover

You get a little bit more than another

Need a little bit less, little less, little less

Need a little bit less than a lover

Splash, splash, splash, splash

Splash, splash, splash, splash

Need a little bit less than a lover

Ah, all I need

Need a little bit less than a lover (Oh-woah)

Less than a lover