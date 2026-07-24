Amitabh Bachchan Is Back As KBC 18 Shoot Begins On This Date

Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with its 18th season, with Amitabh Bachchan once again taking his place as the host of the popular quiz show. The shooting for the new season will begin on August 1, 2026, at a specially designed set in Mumbai’s Film City. The upcoming season introduces a new theme, “Is Baar… Sochna Padega,” which highlights the importance of careful thinking before giving an answer.

Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been known for testing contestants’ knowledge through a series of challenging questions. This season, however, the makers are adding a new element to the game by encouraging participants to think more carefully before responding. Instead of focusing only on answering quickly, the show will place greater importance on critical thinking, strategy, and making well considered decisions.

Sony Entertainment Television recently released the first promo for the new season featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The video is set on a peaceful golf course, where the veteran actor compares the game of golf with the way people make decisions in life. Through this comparison, he explains that the first answer is not always the correct one and that taking a moment to think can often lead to a better decision.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan says, “Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar… sochna padega.”

The message reflects the central idea behind the new season. According to the promo, contestants will not only need knowledge but will also have to stay calm, think carefully, and make thoughtful decisions before locking in their answers. The golf course setting supports this idea by showing how patience and precision can make a difference, just as they do in the game of golf.

The new season suggests that success on the hot seat will depend on more than simply knowing the correct answer. Contestants may benefit from taking a moment to analyse the question instead of responding immediately. This approach adds a different layer to the competition while keeping the core format of the quiz show intact.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV.