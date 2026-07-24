Bhootam Bhayyam Unveils a Big Surprise as Priyadarshan Jadhav’s Mysterious Character Leaves Everyone Guessing

The Marathi horror comedy Bhootam Bhayyam, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Kayra Kumar Creations, has finally reached theatres and is receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences. The film has impressed viewers with its entertaining mix of horror, comedy, and mystery, making it one of the most talked about Marathi releases of the year. While audiences continue to enjoy the film’s thrilling story and humorous moments, the makers have now revealed an exciting surprise that adds another layer of curiosity to the movie.

The biggest reveal is the introduction of actor, writer, and director Priyadarshan Jadhav, who plays a mysterious character named Maya. Although the film already features a strong ensemble cast, the makers had kept this important role under wraps until now. Maya is presented as one of the most unusual and mysterious characters in the story. His strange behavior, unpredictable actions, and hidden motives leave both the other characters and the audience constantly guessing. Every time Maya appears on screen, the story takes an unexpected turn, making him one of the key elements behind the film’s suspense.

The makers have intentionally kept the details of Maya’s character a secret to avoid revealing major twists. Questions such as who Maya really is, how he is connected to the strange events, and what role he plays in the mystery are answered only in the film itself. This mystery surrounding the character has become one of the biggest attractions for audiences, encouraging viewers to experience the story without knowing too much in advance.

Speaking about his role, Priyadarshan Jadhav shared that being part of Bhootam Bhayyam was a unique and enjoyable experience. He said he was immediately drawn to the character of Maya because of how different and layered it was. At first glance, Maya appears to be an ordinary man, but as the story unfolds, audiences discover that he is hiding many secrets. Jadhav explained that portraying Maya’s personality, body language, dialogue delivery, and mysterious nature was a rewarding challenge as an actor. He added that every scene allowed him to try something new and believes audiences will be pleasantly surprised by Maya’s character. According to him, the role will stay with viewers even after they leave the theatre.

Bhootam Bhayyam is written and directed by Ramchandra Arun Gaonkar and produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Gyanadev Korde, with Bavesh Janvalekar serving as the presenter. The film features an impressive cast including Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Shubham Jadhav, Siddhant Sarfare, Manmeet Pem, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Chhaya Kadam, and Priyadarshan Jadhav in important roles.

With its entertaining blend of spooky moments, comedy, mystery, and memorable performances, Bhootam Bhayyam is winning the hearts of audiences. The addition of Priyadarshan Jadhav’s mysterious character Maya makes the film even more intriguing, giving viewers another exciting reason to experience this unique horror comedy on the big screen.