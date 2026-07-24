Dalimb Teaser Unveils a Chilling Mystery as Zee 5’s New Thriller Promises Twists at Every Turn

Zee 5 has unveiled the first teaser for Dalimb, an intense psychological thriller that is already creating excitement among fans of mystery and crime dramas. The film marks the first collaboration between Zee 5 and Ellipsis Entertainment, bringing together a talented creative team for what promises to be one of the streaming platform’s biggest original releases of 2026. Produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar and directed by Priya Aven, Dalimb combines emotional storytelling with edge of the seat suspense, offering viewers a gripping mystery that keeps them guessing until the very end.

Set in a middle class neighbourhood in suburban Mumbai, Dalimb follows the investigation into the disappearance of a young child. As police and investigators begin searching for answers, the case becomes even more complicated when the trail points toward a dangerous and mysterious serial killer. Every new clue raises more questions instead of providing answers, making the investigation more intense with each passing moment. As time runs out, the people involved must race against the clock to uncover the truth before another tragedy strikes.

The newly released teaser gives audiences a small but powerful look at the film’s dark and emotional world. Rather than revealing too much about the story, it creates an atmosphere filled with fear, suspense, and uncertainty. The visuals hint at a gripping investigation where nobody can be fully trusted, and every character appears to have secrets of their own. The teaser also suggests that the film is not only about solving a crime but also about exploring the emotional impact that fear, loss, and heartbreak have on families and communities caught in unimaginable situations.

Director Priya Aven brings together psychological tension, emotional drama, and mystery to create a story that goes beyond a typical crime thriller. Instead of relying only on shocking moments, Dalimb aims to build suspense through its characters, their relationships, and the difficult choices they are forced to make as the mystery unfolds. The combination of emotional depth and unexpected twists is expected to keep viewers fully engaged from beginning to end.

With Ellipsis Entertainment and Zee 5 joining hands for the first time, expectations are already high for the project. Known for backing strong and content driven stories, the makers appear to have created a thriller that balances suspense with heartfelt emotions. The teaser has already caught the attention of audiences by promising a tense and unpredictable journey filled with mystery, danger, and shocking revelations.

Scheduled to premiere on Zee 5 later this year, Dalimb is shaping up to be one of the platform’s most ambitious original films of 2026. If the teaser is any indication, viewers can expect an engaging psychological thriller packed with suspense, emotional moments, and surprising twists that will keep them hooked until the final scene.