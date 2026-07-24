Song Name – Animal

Band – Katseye

Check out KATSEYE – Animal Song Lyrics

Mm-mm

You’re the boss, you run the circus, baby

Take it up a notch, you’re so sophisticated

Don’t wanna be on a schedule, you’re on your own time

(Mm-mm)

Off the scale that goes from hot to crazy

Fingernails, one, two, three colors painted

Crop top and baggy jeans holding your waistline

(Mm-mm)

You make the light and the shadows collide

Your body gets twisted and tangled in mine

Love so good, how could this be free?

I keep your secret safe with me (Mm-mm)

Nobody knows you’re outta control

But I see a side behind the closed doors

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal (Mm-mm)

Nobody knows you’re outta control

But I see a side behind the closed doors

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal (Mm-mm)

I’ll be gone by morning

So getcha, getcha heels on the floor then

So are you with me? (Are you with me?)

Be careful what you’re wishing for ’cause I get freaky

You make the light and the shadows collide

Your body gets twisted and tangled in mine

Love so good, how could this be free?

I keep your secret safe with me (Mm-mm)

Nobody knows you’re outta control

But I see a side behind the closed doors

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal (Mm-mm; One, two, three, four)

Nobody knows you’re outta control

But I see a side behind the closed doors

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal

I’m gettin’ overwhelmed

R-r-r-right now

Want you to give it to me

All night long (Woo)

Nobody knows you’re outta control (Nobody knows)

But I see a side behind the closed doors

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal (Mm-mm)

Nobody knows you’re outta control

But I see a side behind the closed doors (Ooh)

They get a glimpse here on the dance floor

You move like an animal (Mm-mm)