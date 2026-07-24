Song Name – Animal
Band – Katseye
Check out KATSEYE – Animal Song Lyrics
Mm-mm
You’re the boss, you run the circus, baby
Take it up a notch, you’re so sophisticated
Don’t wanna be on a schedule, you’re on your own time
(Mm-mm)
Off the scale that goes from hot to crazy
Fingernails, one, two, three colors painted
Crop top and baggy jeans holding your waistline
(Mm-mm)
You make the light and the shadows collide
Your body gets twisted and tangled in mine
Love so good, how could this be free?
I keep your secret safe with me (Mm-mm)
Nobody knows you’re outta control
But I see a side behind the closed doors
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal (Mm-mm)
Nobody knows you’re outta control
But I see a side behind the closed doors
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal (Mm-mm)
I’ll be gone by morning
So getcha, getcha heels on the floor then
So are you with me? (Are you with me?)
Be careful what you’re wishing for ’cause I get freaky
You make the light and the shadows collide
Your body gets twisted and tangled in mine
Love so good, how could this be free?
I keep your secret safe with me (Mm-mm)
Nobody knows you’re outta control
But I see a side behind the closed doors
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal (Mm-mm; One, two, three, four)
Nobody knows you’re outta control
But I see a side behind the closed doors
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal
I’m gettin’ overwhelmed
R-r-r-right now
Want you to give it to me
All night long (Woo)
Nobody knows you’re outta control (Nobody knows)
But I see a side behind the closed doors
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal (Mm-mm)
Nobody knows you’re outta control
But I see a side behind the closed doors (Ooh)
They get a glimpse here on the dance floor
You move like an animal (Mm-mm)