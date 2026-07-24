Sunny Sandler Steps Into The Spotlight As Netflix Drops Don’t Say Good Luck Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Don’t Say Good Luck, a coming of age comedy drama that stars 17 year old Sunny Sandler in the lead role. The film marks another important step in the young actress’s career as she takes on a story that focuses on growing up, family, and personal experiences. Sunny is the daughter of actor and producer Adam Sandler, who has also produced the film through his Happy Madison Productions banner.

The movie features a strong supporting cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Scarlett Estevez, Jon Lovitz, Emma McNulty, Elyse Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, and Steve Buscemi. Together, the cast brings a mix of experienced actors and rising talent to the project.

Don’t Say Good Luck has been directed by Julia Hart, who also co wrote the screenplay with Laura Hankin and Jordan Horowitz. The film follows a coming of age story, a genre that often explores the emotional and personal challenges young people face as they grow and discover themselves.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum about the experience of making the film, Sunny Sandler shared her admiration for Melanie Lynskey, who plays her mother in the movie. Sunny praised the actress for her talent and for creating a positive working environment on set.

She said, “She’s one of the greatest actors of her generation. She is so beloved by everyone who sees her work.”

Sunny also explained how much she learned while acting alongside Lynskey. Talking about her co star’s influence, she added, “Melanie can bring so much out of you that you don’t even know you have.”

The comments offer a glimpse into the working relationship between the two actresses and highlight the impact experienced performers can have on younger actors during filming.

The trailer introduces viewers to the film’s emotional tone while also showing moments of humor and family relationships. Although it avoids revealing major story details, it gives audiences an early look at the performances and the journey of the central character.

Don’t Say Good Luck will begin streaming on Netflix on August 14. With an experienced creative team, a well known cast, and Sunny Sandler leading the film, the movie has drawn attention as one of the platform’s upcoming original releases. The trailer has already given viewers a first look at the story while introducing Sunny in one of her biggest roles to date.