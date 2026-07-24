KATSEYE Fans Left Shocked After Demi Moore’s Unexpected Cameo

Hollywood actress Demi Moore has made a surprise appearance in KATSEYE’s latest music video for their new song Animal. The unexpected cameo quickly caught the attention of fans as the actress appeared during one of the video’s most entertaining scenes. It also marks a special moment in Demi’s career as this is her first appearance in a music video in nearly 30 years.

In the video, the members of KATSEYE including Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae are seen searching through a closet while trying to find the right outfits. As the members rush around and test different fashion choices, Demi Moore quietly watches everything from a chair. After observing the scene, she gets up and begins sharing her opinion on the outfits and accessories.

At one point, Lara asks, “Do you like?” Demi simply replies, “No.” In another scene, she turns to Megan and says, “Is that the shoe? I don’t think so.” She continues reacting to several more fashion choices, adding a lighthearted and fun touch to the music video.

The appearance is significant because Demi has not featured in a music video for nearly 30 years. Her last music video role was in Jon Bon Jovi’s Ugly, making this return an unexpected moment for longtime fans. Over the years, Demi has also become well known for her fashion choices and public appearances. Earlier this month, she attended the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris with her daughter Tallulah.

This is not the first time KATSEYE has included a well known Hollywood actress in one of its music videos. More than a year ago, actress Jessica Alba appeared in the group’s Gabriela music video, showing the group’s continued collaboration with popular stars from the entertainment industry.

Animal is the second single from KATSEYE’s upcoming EP, Wild. Before releasing this song, the group introduced fans to Pinky Up a few months ago. The new track was written by Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, Blake Slatkin, and Omer Fedi. Blake Slatkin and Omer Fedi also served as producers for the song, helping shape its overall sound. With Demi Moore’s surprise cameo adding another talking point, Animal has generated strong interest among both music fans and followers of the actress.