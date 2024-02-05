66th Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo rocks stage with 'bloody' performance of 'Vampire'

February 5, 2024
0
(0)
Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down with her performance at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down with her performance at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter took the stage at the annual music awards show and delivered a powerful performance of lead single ‘Vampire’ from her latest album ‘Guts’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Wearing a sleek red dress and matching red lipstick, Rodrigo began the performance with just a piano playing behind her, as red splashes appeared on a screen behind her.

As per ‘People’, the screen behind Rodrigo began to ooze out red liquid, as fake blood began to appear on the singer herself, who closed the performance surrounded by red imagery.

Rodrigo received six nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards: record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for the chart-topping ‘Vampire’ album of the year and best pop vocal album for ‘Guts’ as well as best rock song for ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl’.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

You May Like This

Recent Post

Latest Articles

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Dialogues

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Dialogues

Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream Song Lyrics

Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream Song Lyrics

Sikandar ka Muqaddar Dialogues: Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary in a diamond heist thriller film

Sikandar ka Muqaddar Dialogues: Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary in a diamond heist thriller

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Dialogues

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Dialogues

Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream Song Lyrics

Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream Song Lyrics

BTS Jin – Running Wild Song Lyrics

BTS Jin – Running Wild Song Lyrics

Mukesh Khanna got angry at paparazzi

Mukesh Khanna got angry at paparazzi

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover says, “Maine aapko mere baare mei kehte hue sunna hai ki……”

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover says, “Maine aapko

Do Patti Movie Review: Kriti Sanon and Kajol in a riveting tale of mystery, drama, and empowered women that keeps you hooked

Do Patti Movie Review: Kriti Sanon and Kajol in a riveting tale of mystery, drama,

Mirzapur Season 3 Review

Mirzapur Season 3 Review

Related Posts

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the  entertainment industry.

Quick Links

Social Networks

Dailymotion Facebook-f Flipboard Instagram Bitbucket Linkedin Pinterest Telegram X-twitter