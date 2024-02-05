66th Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo rocks stage with 'bloody' performance of 'Vampire'

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down with her performance at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter took the stage at the annual music awards show and delivered a powerful performance of lead single ‘Vampire’ from her latest album ‘Guts’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Wearing a sleek red dress and matching red lipstick, Rodrigo began the performance with just a piano playing behind her, as red splashes appeared on a screen behind her.

As per ‘People’, the screen behind Rodrigo began to ooze out red liquid, as fake blood began to appear on the singer herself, who closed the performance surrounded by red imagery.

Rodrigo received six nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards: record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for the chart-topping ‘Vampire’ album of the year and best pop vocal album for ‘Guts’ as well as best rock song for ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl’.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.