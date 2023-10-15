scorecardresearch
Amit Trivedi on 'Bombay Velvet' music: ‘It’s my personal favourite’

Amit Trivedi shared that the music album of 2015 film ‘Bombay Velvet’, which turned out to be a disaster at the box-office, is his personal favourite and that it broke his heart when he did not get any result.

Talking about the music of ‘Bombay Velvet’ being underrated, Trivedi told : “It’s my personal favourite when I was making it, and once it was done I was sitting at home and one fine day as I was scrolling through the album listening to it much before it was released, I remember talking to myself ‘bro you have killed it’. It’s amazing. It sounds great but … whatever film had its fate because it is part of a film right.”

He said that with the film’s fate, the efforts made for the music washed away too.

“There are a lot of energies… and film’s come with their own fate. Film didn’t work, nothing worked, music didn’t work, everything just got washed away.”

Trivedi, who has just launched his new album ‘Songs Of Trance 2’, said that it hurt.

“It hurt bad because you worked for four years learning something new which isn’t your style. I am not not a Jazz musician. But kiya and uska result nahi aaya. So dil to tootta hai bahut zor se.”

‘Bombay Velvet’ is a 2015 Indian period gangster film directed by Anurag Kashyap and is based on historian Gyan Prakash’s book ‘Mumbai Fables’. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar,Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu.

