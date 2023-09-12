scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Arijit Singh’s new song ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’ awakens a broken soul to life

By Agency News Desk

Singer Arijit Singh has released his latest song ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’, a mellifluous track laden with electronic influences, acoustic instrumentation and some ambient rock, talking about awakening an uninspired soul to life.

The music video of the six-minute track showcases his band playing inside the studio, producing the track and recording their samples, intercutting with scenes of the group listening to their recording, and horsing around on their instruments.

In this proper ambient rock song, Arijit Singh gives some of his finest vocal performances ever, high pitched and very soulful with complex instrumentation, featuring a somewhat progressive rock side of him with some technical instrumentation, and even a kind of jazzy guitar solo.

Apart from that, the track has an impeccable sense of melody, showing not just Arijit Singh, but his entire band’s great melodic sense, giving off a very heartfelt and somber feeling.

Though played with a somewhat dark ambience, the track is very positive in nature, with Arijit singing lyrics regarding healing broken wounds and moving past all the old hurts, and letting time take its course in making the scars fade and then go away.

The production is incredible here, the bass is highlighted very well while the rest of the instruments are also given their own space to shine, with all the electronic samples being perfectly audible.

The sound design features a very open room, which is very important as Arijit who is singing his heart out here, has his great vocals amplified by the texture of the whole design and soundscape.

It is a mainstream track that has elements of everything, ranging from pop, rock, showgazing, electronic and even a flair of some filmy music. A song for all, ‘Rooh Jaga Doon’ does its title justice and really awakens the soul.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher visits BSF soldiers at Attari-Wagah border, salutes them at Beating Retreat
Next article
Central team to arrive in Kerala as Nipah virus back in state
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US