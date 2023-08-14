Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ – A master lyricist and filmmaker with a melodic vision

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ is a name that resonates deeply within the world of music and storytelling. Renowned as a skilled lyricist, Sawhny has penned numerous songs and books, showcasing his profound understanding of emotions and melodies. When he embarked on the journey of filmmaking, it was no surprise that his artistic sensibilities would translate seamlessly into the realm of visuals and narratives. His latest venture, Lafzon Mein Pyaar, has been met with critical acclaim, with its music being hailed as a significant highlight.

Let’s delve into Sawhny’s creative insights in this engaging Q&A session.

Q: How did the idea of a love story find its way into Lafzon Mein Pyaar?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: The idea of Lafzon Mein Pyaar was born from the collaboration with Dhiraj Mishra. I’ve always been drawn to the timeless theme of love, and I felt the urge to convey it in a fresh and captivating manner. With the creative input of Dhiraj, we crafted a narrative that encapsulates the essence of love in today’s world while staying true to the age-old emotions that bind hearts.

Q: The music in Lafzon Mein Pyaar is receiving high praise. How did you select the songs for the film?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: The selection of songs was a meticulous process. Each song was chosen to align with the emotional arcs of the characters and the story’s progression. Collaborating with talented composers Atif Ali and Vicky Ani, we aimed to create a musical tapestry that enhances the narrative’s depth. The lyrics, penned by me, blend seamlessly with the melodies, evoking emotions that resonate with the audience’s hearts.

Q: As someone with roots in Kashmir, why did you opt for the picturesque backdrop of the region for Lafzon Mein Pyaar?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: While I was born in undivided India, my family’s journey eventually led us to Kashmir. Growing up amidst the stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the region left an indelible mark on my heart. When crafting Lafzon Mein Pyaar, I wanted to infuse the film with the enchanting beauty and profound emotions that Kashmir represents. The region’s ethereal charm naturally complements the emotions and themes of the movie.

Q: How do you see the changing scenario in Kashmir impacting filmmaking, especially after Article 370?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: The recent changes in Kashmir have brought about positive developments, and it’s heartening to see the cultural and artistic landscape evolving. With the opening of venues like Inox in Srinagar and a more conducive environment for filmmaking, there’s a renewed opportunity to showcase the beauty of the region and its stories. Lafzon Mein Pyaar is one such attempt to contribute to this positive change and share the magic of Kashmir with a broader audience.

Q: How does Lafzon Mein Pyaar differentiate itself from other love stories in Bollywood?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: Lafzon Mein Pyaar stands out by intertwining the classic elements of love with the contemporary sensibilities of today’s youth. The clash of generations, portrayed through the prism of traditional Kashmiri music, adds a unique dimension to the story. The film delves deep into the emotional conflicts faced by the characters, providing a fresh perspective on love and relationships.

Q: The film features veteran actresses Zarina Wahab and Anita Raj. How was it working with them?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: Working with two accomplished actresses like Zarina Wahab and Anita Raj was an absolute pleasure. Their on-screen chemistry and the depth they brought to their respective characters added a layer of authenticity to the film. Their performances, combined with the soulful music, contribute to the emotional resonance of Lafzon Mein Pyaar.

Q: How did you ensure that the music seamlessly blends with the film’s narrative?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: The process of crafting the music was a collaborative effort involving composers, singers, and lyricists. We meticulously aligned each song with the characters’ emotional arcs, ensuring that the music became an integral part of the storytelling. The lyrics and melodies were composed to evoke the specific emotions that the characters experience, enhancing the overall impact of the narrative.

Q: Lafzon Mein Pyaar features seven ghazals – a rarity in Bollywood. What prompted this decision?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: The inclusion of my seven ghazals were a conscious choice to infuse the film with a rich musical tapestry. Ghazals, known for their depth and emotional resonance, felt like the perfect medium to express the intricate emotions that the characters go through. By incorporating these soul-stirring compositions, we aimed to offer audiences a musical experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Q: What message do you hope audiences will take away from Lafzon Mein Pyaar?

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’: At its core, Lafzon Mein Pyaar is a tale of love’s enduring power and the challenges it presents. Through the journey of the characters, we want to convey the idea that love, in all its forms, transcends time, societal norms, and generational gaps. We hope the film resonates with viewers on a personal level, reminding them of the beauty and complexity of human emotions.

As Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ beautifully articulates, Lafzon Mein Pyaar isn’t merely a cinematic creation; it’s a hardwork of love, woven together by intricate melodies, timeless emotions, and the breathtaking charm of Kashmir. With its soulful music and poignant narrative, the film promises to resonate with audiences across generations, painting a vivid portrait of love’s complexities amidst the scenic grandeur of the valley.