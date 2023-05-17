scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbuster tracks such as 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', 'Aadat', 'Tu Jaane Na', 'Jeena Jeena' and several others, has shared that 2023 has been extremely special for him and his wife Sara as they welcomed their baby girl.

By Agency News Desk
Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl pic courtesy twitter
Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl pic courtesy twitter

Playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbuster tracks such as ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Aadat’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Jeena Jeena’ and several others, has shared that 2023 has been extremely special for him and his wife Sara as they welcomed their baby girl.

The singer is set to kick off his UK and Europe tour in June. The singer is celebrating 20 year of his journey as a musician.

Talking about his concert, Atif said, “I am super thrilled to be performing for my fans because performing live gives an artist an opportunity to connect with the energies of the audience. This tour is also extra special as I complete twenty years of my singing journey and what better way to celebrate it, with people who have given me so much love and admiration for all these years. 2023 has been extremely special so far as my wife Sara and I also welcomed our baby girl”.

‘Atif Aslam live in concert’ will give the fans a chance to witness his magical performance up close and personal. The tour is presented and promoted by Dembi Productions LLC & The Musik World UK.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table
Next article
‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

Health & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

News

SRK hosts US Ambassador to India in 'Mannat', he says: 'Learning more about film industry in Mumbai'

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

News

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US