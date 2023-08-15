scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof

By Agency News Desk
Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof
Bickram Ghosh. (Photo Courtesy: Bickram Ghosh)

Indian classical Tabla player Bickram Ghosh, has released a new track ‘Yeh Desh!’ celebrating India’s 76th Independence Day. The musical tribute captures the essence of India’s rich history and vibrant progress, blending tradition with modernity.

Musical stalwarts such as Hariharan, Richa Sharma, Shaan, Kavita Seth, and Mahalakshmi Iyer have also lent their vocals to the track alongside Indian Idol singers Rishi Singh, Debosmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, and Mohammad Faiz.

Talking about the track, Bickram Ghosh shared: “As an artiste, ‘Yeh Desh!’ holds a special place in my heart. The collaboration and dedication of every member of our team, from the amazing musicians to the creative minds behind the video, have culminated in a creation that we are immensely proud of. Kudos to my partners at Eternal Sounds – Utsav Parekh, Mayank Jalan, and Gaurang Jalan who produced this! This anthem is our tribute to the spirit of our nation, and I am thrilled to share it with the world.”

For the instrumental section, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on Mohan Veena, Pandit Ronu Majumdar on flute, Shri Purbayan Chatterjee on sitar, Shri Rajesh Vaidya on veena, Pandit S. Sekhar on mridangam, and Bickram Ghosh himself on tabla & percussion have made the track a well-rounded one.

‘Yeh Desh!’ has been released under the label of Eternal Sounds.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day
Next article
Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashleigh Gardner, Chris Woakes named ICC Players of the Month for July

Health & Lifestyle

Undaunted by ‘Autosomal Disorder’, Mumbaikar cracks Ironman-2023 feat in Germany

Technology

Dell fined $6.5 mn for selling overpriced monitors at discounts

News

Big B says 'eyes have been in aqua flow' after watching 'Ghoomer' twice

News

'Big salute to our heroes': B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day

News

Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar

News

Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Sports

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Dogs can sniff Covid-19 infections faster, more accurately

News

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!

Technology

Tech companies laid off 226,000 employees to date, 40% more than in 2022

Fashion & Lifestyle

Aaron Taylor Johnson defends relationship with wife Sam Taylor Johnson amidst criticism

News

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’

Health & Lifestyle

Over 4 mn Americans' health data stolen after MOVEit hackers hit IBM

News

Akshay Kumar after getting Indian citizenship: 'Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani'

News

Vibha Chibber opens up on modern matriarchy, her character in 'Neerja'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Cincinnati Masters due to abdominal strain

News

‘Fighter’ motion poster is laced with cinematic rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US