Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof

Indian classical Tabla player Bickram Ghosh, has released a new track ‘Yeh Desh!’ celebrating India’s 76th Independence Day. The musical tribute captures the essence of India’s rich history and vibrant progress, blending tradition with modernity.

Musical stalwarts such as Hariharan, Richa Sharma, Shaan, Kavita Seth, and Mahalakshmi Iyer have also lent their vocals to the track alongside Indian Idol singers Rishi Singh, Debosmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, and Mohammad Faiz.

Talking about the track, Bickram Ghosh shared: “As an artiste, ‘Yeh Desh!’ holds a special place in my heart. The collaboration and dedication of every member of our team, from the amazing musicians to the creative minds behind the video, have culminated in a creation that we are immensely proud of. Kudos to my partners at Eternal Sounds – Utsav Parekh, Mayank Jalan, and Gaurang Jalan who produced this! This anthem is our tribute to the spirit of our nation, and I am thrilled to share it with the world.”

For the instrumental section, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on Mohan Veena, Pandit Ronu Majumdar on flute, Shri Purbayan Chatterjee on sitar, Shri Rajesh Vaidya on veena, Pandit S. Sekhar on mridangam, and Bickram Ghosh himself on tabla & percussion have made the track a well-rounded one.

‘Yeh Desh!’ has been released under the label of Eternal Sounds.