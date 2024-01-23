Billy Joel set to release first single in 15 years

Singer Billy Joel is to release his first solo single in almost 20 years, with new single ‘Turn The Lights Back On’. The single marks Joel’s return to solo music after not releasing any new tracks since 2007, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The new single, released with Columbia Records, was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel. The new single is expected to be released fully on February 1, 2024.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Joel, who is a six time Grammy award winner as well as an honoured member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Kennedy Center’s honours, hinted about the new release on his TikTok, much to fans’ delight.

Teasing fans he sang lyrics from the new tune as he performed: “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?” He captioned the clip: “It’s time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st. Pre-order now at the link in bio.”

Billy Joel remains one of the most influential artists of all time and has sold over 160 million albums around the world. Hits such as ‘Piano Man’, ‘Uptown Girl’, and ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ have stood the test of time, earning him the accolade of being one of the Top Artists on Spotify.

Upon his 100th sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, his home state of New York declared July 18 to be ‘Billy Joel Day’.