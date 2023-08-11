scorecardresearch
DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

DJ Khaled is set to return with his 14th full-length LP with the first single ‘Supposed To Be Loved’ featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert
DJ Khaled | Lil Baby | Future | Lil Uzi Vert

Hip-hop artiste DJ Khaled is set to return with his much-awaited 14th full-length LP and the most anticipated hip-hop event of 2023, ‘Til Next Time’, with the first single ‘Supposed To Be Loved’ featuring high-profile collaborations with Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert. Khaled himself broke the news by sharing a powerhouse trailer co-starring his sons Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, as well as his Queen Nicole Tuck Khaled.

The clip opens with Khaled on the golf course where he starts his day. He sinks a seemingly impossible shot as the video goes back and forth from his life at the beach, on a yacht, on a horse, on the basketball court, a soccer field, back on the golf course, and in the studio.

Khaled then proceeds to attack fast paced golf balls by smashing them through the galaxy beyond, symbolising his interplanetary and intergalactic reach. This is followed by his sons Asahd and Aalam who chant “Let’s Go Golfing!”

Unveiled at the end of the trailer, ‘Supposed To Be Loved’ is an explosive anthem accompanied by the game’s heaviest hitters and icons.

‘Til The Next Time’ marks the first time of Khaled joining forces with his newly minted partnership with We The Best Music Group/Def Jam Recordings to create a new sound scape.

According to Billboard, Khaled, speaking on his partnership with the label, had said back in February, “This new chapter marks a special time for me. The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high, and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey.”

“Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only be a partner but to come back home to Def Jam.”

Agency News Desk
