Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes defends use of AI in making music

Nick Rhodes, best known as the keyboardist of the legendary new wave English band Duran Duran has gone on to defend the use of AI in making music. Recently, the overuse of AI in creating digital structures, interfaces, tunings, and adjustment of vocals has come under attack from musicians from a variety of genres ranging from Noel Gallagher of Oasis, to Drake, to Corey Taylor of Slipknot, all of whom have gone on to condemn this stating that AI is killing their artistry.

“They feel to see the possibilities. I’m actually in the pro- Al group. I know a lot of people seem to think it’s very controversial, and it’s got no soul, and ‘what is the world coming to?’

“They’re the same people that always moan about any new developments in technology and machinery. We learn about them at school, the Luddites,” he told The Big Issue in a podcast as per Aceshowbiz.

The group is back with a new album titled ‘Danse Macabre’ whose title track ‘Danse Macabre’ saw Rhodes working with the latest AI technology to create a 3D-animated, gloriously spooky confection of witches, warlocks, demons and other ghouls.

However, the group went on to add that while they haven’t used AI in an auditory sense yet, predicted it could be on the rise as long as humans remain the “masters” of the technology.

“I feel that it is a remarkable technology, actually. If you use it in a sensible way, as a tool for artistry and don’t just tell it to make something. Then yes, the AI is making it. But if you guide whatever you want and use it as colours, almost as if you’re painting with it; I think that it’s fascinating what you can do with machines.

“And of course, people will be using it for music more and more. We haven’t used it for music yet. We’ve only used it for visuals. But it’s what you put in. You have to be the master of the AI and not let it be your master.”