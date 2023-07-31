scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Hitmaker Ed Sheeran was seen serving hot dogs as fans in Chicago were treated to a surprise service in one of the city’s famous restaurants.

The record-breaking British musician, 32, surprised fans by serving up some juicy hot dogs prior to his sell-out concert in Chicago. Ed gave away the delicacies to its overjoyed customers, reports mirror.co.uk.

The smiling ‘Shape Of You’ singer was greeted by a large queue as the excited crowd hoped to be handed the wiener by their favourite singer.

Taking to their Twitter page, the company joked: “Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly.”

The establishment is well known for its delicious food and cutting insults from staff.

Sharing a clip of the experience to his Instagram, Ed said: “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x”

While it’s unknown why he made the appearance, fans were quick to praise the ginger star. One user commented on his post: “We need more people like Ed in this world,” while another added: “I love your humble, modest body language.”

The impromptu appearance followed a similar show up by Lana Del Rey who was spotted working at an Alabama Waffle House restaurant earlier in the month. The global superstar surprised diners as she decided to put on the uniform and try out the side hustle, just weeks before her performance at the Lollapalooza festival on August 3.

Lana was seen by fans as she poured coffee and took orders from diners in the restaurant and one took a video, show her uniform with a name tag as she worked behind the counter.

A viral clip was captioned: “Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!”

–IANS

dc/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth
Next article
'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again
This May Also Interest You
News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek, Saiyami's 'Ghoomer' is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

News

Harry Styles seen with 'Olivia' tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar talks about her 'broken family' to Abhishek Malhan

News

Four decades and 700 films, Urvashi going strong

News

Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space

News

Nikki Sharma adapts local dialect of Varanasi for her character 'Shakti'

News

Anirudh on 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan': I was determined to do justice to SRK's stardom

News

Divyanka Tripathi on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Will watch it for Elvish Yadav's 'Systum'

News

Raghava Lawrence first look as Vettaiyan Raja from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

News

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai

News

With 'Shakira' chants, 'Waka Waka' singalong Gerard Pique trolled at nightclub

News

Cardi B's mic-throwing victim says she mistook her for person who threw drink

News

Siddhant Issar undergoes rigorous physical training for his character 'Tarkasur'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US