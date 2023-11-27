Ed Sheeran unveils fan-created videos for his album ‘Autum Variations’.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran proudly presents 14 fan-created, official music videos to accompany the 14 tracks on his acclaimed new album ‘Autumn Variations’. The series launched last week with the premiere of the first two videos: “That’s On Me” by Beatriz Santamaria Pinha of Brazil and “American Town” by Michael Lamhang of the US, and the latest release is from India for “Head > Heels” by Anshul Mittal & Kanika Gupta (Digiscape.ai) which is streaming on Ed’s official YouTube channel now.

Earlier this fall, Ed engaged fans from every corner of the globe to create music videos of their own for each song on ‘Autumn Variations’. After receiving over 4,000 entries courtesy of creators in over 75 countries. Ed personally handpicked a cohort of 14 winners, representing 14 different countries across five continents, namely Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, The Netherlands, United States, Brazil, Germany, Japan, France, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, and India.

This endeavour continues the execution of Ed’s initial vision for “Autumn Variations” as an album for the fans and by the fans as he spotlights their artistry. The remaining videos will roll out over the coming weeks

About the videos, Ed commented, “I made Autumn Variations for the fans and I really wanted to bring them into the fold on this album. I was keen to see how they interpreted the music, so I decided to ask my fans from across the world to make videos for each album track. There were so many wonderful submissions and I’m very happy to announce that I’ll be launching all 14 fan-made videos over the coming weeks, kicking off with That’s On Me. I want to give special thanks to each and every fan who made these videos so special. I love them and hope you will too x”

The India video directors Anshul Mittal & Kanika Gupta added, “We’re two engineers working at fintech startups. We’ve recently embarked on our venture into digital content creation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) as @digiscape.ai driven by a profound passion on witnessing how AI is reshaping the landscape of the content creation industry.”

“As die-hard fans of Ed, getting an opportunity to make a music video for him has been nothing short of a dream come true. Countless sleepless nights were invested in ensuring we captured the essence of this incredible song “Heads > Heels”. This venture is not just a project; it’s a heartfelt ode to Ed Sheeran and his music. We hope he enjoys the video as much as we loved creating it.”

“Upon listening to the song, our first impression was that it delves into the theme of love that society often deems unacceptable. We wanted to spotlight the stories, challenges, love sagas, and triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community. The goal with this video is to amplify the message of inclusivity, advocating for a more open and accepting society that embraces diversity. What sets this creation apart, you ask? It has all been made possible by the magic of Artificial Intelligence, giving a fresh, tech-infused perspective to these heartfelt narratives.”

“We’ve tried to weave together the highs and lows, celebrating victories, and embracing love – all through the lens of AI. We hope to have created an authentic and human experience that bridges technology and emotion in this captivating video. In the beautiful symphony of life, love is the universal melody, transcending boundaries and echoing the simple truth: love is love.

Released in September, “Autumn Variations” topped Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart, following the #1 debut of “-“ (subtract) on the same chart earlier this year. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Autumn Variations” marks Sheeran’s seventh studio album and first full length to be released on his own Gingerbread Man Records.

Within days, he also dropped “Autumn Variations (Fan Living Room Sessions),” an extended version of his just-released “Autumn Variations” featuring live performances of each track captured at surprised fans’ homes during the record-setting, North American leg of his Mathematics Tour – each song title on the new collection pays homage to the fan by name.

Ed recently wrapped up the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour, setting attendance records in 13 stadiums, including his biggest U.S. show to date at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, in front of over 89,000 fans. Last week, Ed received a GRAMMY® Award nomination, his 17th overall, in the category of “Best Pop Vocal Album” for “-“.