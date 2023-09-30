From Hyderabad to LA, Raja Kumari set for 'The Bridge World Tour'

Rapper Raja Kumari, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her after witnessing ‘Jawan Title Track’, is set to embark on her ‘The Bridge World Tour’. The tour will begin in India on October 6 in her ancestral hometown Hyderabad and will expand to North America. Raja Kumari will end the tour in December in Los Angeles. While Hyderabad is her ancestral hometown, Los Angeles is her birthplace.

Raja Kumari chose to start this tour from Hyderabad as an ode to her roots, the show might be attended by some renowned names from the Telugu industry.

Talking about the same, Raja Kumari shared:” I am very excited to start the tour in Hyderabad, my ancestral hometown. The Bridge World Tour is a manifestation straight off my vision board. Paying homage to my roots by beginning the tour in India and literally bringing east and west by ending the tour in my birthplace of Los Angeles.”

She further mentioned, “This is the most ambitious show I have ever put on stage and I’m excited to share my art with all the lovely people who come out to The Bridge World Tour.”

The Bridge World Tour starts in India from the first week of October. It will take place in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Toronto, Washington DC, New York, Cambridge, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The tour spans from October to December.