scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Hiphop girl group XG releases performance video for third single

Hiphop girl group XG has released their performance video for their third single, 'Shooting Star'.

By News Bureau

Hiphop girl group XG has released their performance video for their third single, ‘Shooting Star’. The song has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts, including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No. 1 on the worldwide music video trend ranking ‘Music Videos Trending (worldwide)’.

The performance video for ‘Shooting Star’ was released on January 25. While the previous performance video for ‘Mascara’ was shot in an abandoned factory, ‘Shooting Star’ takes place on a stage with glowing lights and a starry ceiling, to give the feeling of outer space.

On March 8, XG is set to make appearances on KBS 2TV’s ‘Music Bank’, MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’, the SBS show ‘INKIGAYO’, Mnet’s ‘M COUNTDOWN’, Arirang TV’s ‘SIMPLY K-POP’, MBC’s M ‘SHOW CHAMPION’ and many other popular Korean music TV programmes.

In addition to Korean music shows, XG has also appeared on popular US radio stations such as ‘iHeartRadio’ and ‘WiLD 94.9’, as well as the US YouTube channel REACT with over 20 million registered users, the Hindustan Times, a major newspaper in India, NYLON Manila in the Philippines, and many other international media.

Previous article
On Propose Day Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan were spotted chatting are they together in Udaipur?
Next article
Gautam Singh Vig on joining 'Junooniyatt': Was a no-brainer for me
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US