scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

The rights of three songs from iconic 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical 'The Sound of Music' have been acquired by Indian film 'Music School'.

By Agency News Desk
Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs
Indian film 'Music School' acquires rights for 3 'The Sound of Music' songs

The rights of three songs from iconic 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘The Sound of Music’ have been acquired by Indian film ‘Music School’.

The cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in leading roles, in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in key roles. Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani are also part of the cast.

Veteran Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja has recreated the songs along with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to suit the sensibilities of an Indian audience.

The musical was adapted as a 1965 film by Robert Wise, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which went on to win five Oscars and also had two live television adaptations – on NBC in 2013 and ITV in 2015, reports Variety.

‘Music School’ is directed by Indian civil service officer-turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, who has obtained the rights for three songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ – ‘Do Re Mi’, ‘So Long Farewell’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’.

‘Music School’ deals with the academic pressure faced by young students from society, parents and teachers. The film has eleven songs in all. Some of the songs are choreographed by the U.K.’s Adam Murray (‘Rocketman’) while the others are by Indian veterans Chinni Prakash (‘Hum’) and Raju Sundaram (‘Gentleman’). Cinematography is by Kiran Deohans (‘Jodhaa Akbar’)

Produced by Yamini Films, the film is shot in the Hindi and Telugu languages and has a dubbed Tamil-language version. PVR Pictures will release the Hindi version and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations the Telugu and Tamil versions on May 12.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)
Next article
Bat-Man Forever: Growing up admiring a legend
This May Also Interest You
News

Homi Adajania was 'never familiar with the Saas-Bahu genre'

News

Jeremy Renner returns to hospital to thank medical staff who saved his life

News

BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series

Technology

US Senators slam Tesla for 'willful disregard' of customers' privacy

News

For Shehnaaz Gill, working with Salman Khan meant lots of good food and fun

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to boost Covid vaccination rate

Sports

IPL 2023: Massive respect for Ishant for the way he bowled, says Kuldeep Yadav after DC's first win

Technology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

News

Salman Khan reunites with Aamir Khan on Eid; Fans love this Amar – Prem jodi

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan fifty, Surya 43 negate Venkatesh Iyer ton as Mumbai Indians down KKR by 5 wickets (Ld)

News

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

News

Jeremy Renner's nephew details snow plough accident in body cam footage

News

Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation

Technology

Google releases emergency update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023 in Chrome

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

Technology

ISRO expected to touch 424 foreign satellite launches on Saturday

News

Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

Technology

Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US