scorecardresearch
HomeMusicNews

'Just the opinion of a group of people': Rapper Drake mocks Grammys

By Agency News Desk

Rapper Drake, who is a five-time Grammy winner, has taken a dig at the ongoing 66th edition of Grammy Awards. Drake and 21 Savage were nominated for four categories but failed to clinch the award in any category.

The rapper, performed in Tampa, Florida, instead of attending the ceremony. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram story, and said, “All you incredible artistes remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh**in our world”.

The rapper has criticised the Grammys in the past as well. Earlier, he questioned the relevance and transparency of the award show for hip-hop and black artistes.

In 2019, he used his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song to say that the Grammys do not represent the true value of music and that artists should not measure their success by trophies.

Previous article
66th Grammy Awards: Kylie Minogue wins her first ever honour for Best Pop Dance Recording
Next article
66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep enter late interrupt Trevor Noah's monologue
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US