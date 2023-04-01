Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Singer Madonna has been seen sticking her tongue out and licking a guitar as she revealed she is adding more dates to her 40th anniversary world tour. The ‘Material Girl’ singer took to her social media to share the clip where she was wearing a large bomber jacket over a bright neon green shirt, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She paired her look with fishnet tights and a pair of retro wraparound sunglasses in all black.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the star styled her red hair in loose waves and went for a light makeup look including a nude glossy pout.

Accessorising her look, Madonna wore a sparkly diamond-encrusted pendant necklace and a pair of gold cross ear rings.

She then held her guitar and licked it as she captioned the post: “Is it possible to fall in love with your guitar?”

Earlier in the year, Madonna announced that she would be going on a world tour to celebrate her four decade career.