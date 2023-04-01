scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Madonna has been seen sticking her tongue out and licking a guitar as she revealed she is adding more dates to her 40th anniversary world tour.

By News Bureau
Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour
Madonna - tour _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer Madonna has been seen sticking her tongue out and licking a guitar as she revealed she is adding more dates to her 40th anniversary world tour. The ‘Material Girl’ singer took to her social media to share the clip where she was wearing a large bomber jacket over a bright neon green shirt, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She paired her look with fishnet tights and a pair of retro wraparound sunglasses in all black.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the star styled her red hair in loose waves and went for a light makeup look including a nude glossy pout.

Accessorising her look, Madonna wore a sparkly diamond-encrusted pendant necklace and a pair of gold cross ear rings.

She then held her guitar and licked it as she captioned the post: “Is it possible to fall in love with your guitar?”

Earlier in the year, Madonna announced that she would be going on a world tour to celebrate her four decade career.

Pic. Sourcemadonna
Previous article
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
Next article
IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

News

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on April Fool's Day

News

Aaman Trikha: Feel, soul, vocal range are essential for new-age songs

Sports

Ross Taylor backs David Warner to rediscover form ahead of World Test Championship final

News

Vikram Motwane: 'Since films reach out to masses, it can be used as propaganda'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US