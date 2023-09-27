scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

MC Square’s ‘Mashooka’ explores boundless depths of love’s pursuit

MC Square is back to conquer the music scene once again with his latest release 'Mashooka', and has called it an emotional journey

By Agency News Desk
MC Square’s ‘Mashooka’ explores boundless depths of love’s pursuit
MC Square’s ‘Mashooka’ explores boundless depths of love’s pursuit _ pic courtesy news agency

The winner of ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, rapper MC Square is back to conquer the music scene once again with his latest release ‘Mashooka’, and has called it an emotional journey. Staying true to his roots in Haryana’s folk music, specially ‘Ragini’, MC Square brings a contemporary twist to this traditional genre, creating a musical masterpiece that’s set to captivate audiences worldwide, creating a blend that transcends cultural boundaries.

‘Mashooka’ is a musical journey that tells a compelling story of one-sided love, where a young man pours his heart out to win the affection of his beloved.

MC Square’s hard-hitting rap lyrics provide a gripping narrative as he expresses the struggle of trying to catch her attention and spending countless hours driving around in his car, all in pursuit of love.

With his signature blend of Haryanvi and Hip Hop elements, MC Square delivers a track that is not only emotionally resonant but also irresistibly catchy.

Talking about his new track Abhishek Baisla a.k.a MC Square shared: ‘I am firstly overwhelmed with the love I have received for ‘Laado’. With ‘Mashooka’, it is an emotional journey.”

“It’s about the relentless pursuit of love and the lengths we’re willing to go to make that connection. It is a blend of my signature style, Haryanvi roots along with modern hip hop influences that drive me,” he said.

MC Square added that he can’t wait for his fans to experience this fusion.

‘Mashooka’ is poised to be a chart-topping hit that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, showcasing MC Square’s unmatched talent for crafting music that transcends boundaries.

MC Square is known for rapping in his mother tongue – Haryanvi and for combining his lyrical dexterity with his charming dialect. He has also done collaborations with notable artists such as Paradox, Amrit Maan, and Shehnaaz Gill.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pariva Pranati is proud to break taboo around breast cancer with her ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ character
Next article
Has 'Roadies’ contestant Rishabh Jaiswal been approached for ‘Bigg Boss 17’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US