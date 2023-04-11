scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who is known for songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Kala Chashma', 'Aankh Marey' and other hits, released a new track on Tuesday. Titled 'Massla', the song is an upbeat track and also features Punjabi singer Singhsta.

By Agency News Desk
Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry
Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who is known for songs like ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Aankh Marey’ and other hits, released a new track on Tuesday. Titled ‘Massla’, the song is an upbeat track and also features Punjabi singer Singhsta.

Synthpop seems to be the flavour of the season which the mainstream Hindi music industry seems to be capitalising on after the likes of A. P. Dhillon, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh popularised the genre through their own compositions, and ‘Massla’ has synthpop elements playing at the forefront.

Talking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, “‘Massla’ is such a fun party song – Singhsta and I just let our hair down and grooved to the beats. There’s a lot of dancing, lots of masti, lots of attitude and we had a blast shooting this track.”

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video of the song is set against the backdrop of a club as Neha Kakkar and Singhsta battle it out through vocals and dance moves.

Singhsta said, “I’m very happy to work with Neha, who has been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout this process. It was amazing to collaborate with her on ‘Massla’ and I hope audiences enjoy this track as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

Director Adil Shaikh added, “It’s always a fun experience shooting with Neha and with Singhsta also with us, it was even more fun. Neha is not only a superb singer but also a great dancer and we can all see that in the music video. I’m sure the audience is going to enjoy it.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the groovy track has been composed and penned by Singhsta, and is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Previous article
Twitter merges with Musk's everything app called 'X'
Next article
Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'
This May Also Interest You
News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

News

Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

Technology

Twitter merges with Musk's everything app called 'X'

Technology

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in app market

Health & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam to ramp up polio vaccination amid high risk

Sports

IPL 2023: To watch him in full flow is an absolute pleasure, says Eoin Morgan on Nicholas Pooran

Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

Technology

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to 'move on' at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US