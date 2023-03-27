scorecardresearch
On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

Salim-Sulaiman feels the play 'Disco Dancer - The Musical', which will have its grand premiere on April 14 in Mumbai will redefine contemporary Indian theatre.

By News Bureau
On World Theatre Day, music composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant discuss the play which they believe will redefine contemporary Indian theatre after regaling audiences in London’s West End Theatre, in back-to-back sold-out shows.

The Saregama Live production will now take the Indian audiences of all generations back to the unforgettable music, clap-worthy dialogues, and foot-taping choreography of the ’80s.

Salim said: “On World Theatre Day, it is an honour to talk about an immersive live experience like ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’. To begin with, it was an absolute privilege to reimagine songs like, ‘Goron Ki Na Kalon Ki..’, ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and the title song. And incredible to see the musicals smashing success in London.”

“Now of course, we are looking forward to celebrating the legacy of Mithun da, Bappi da, and B Subhash on an unprecedented, never-seen-before scale, in India. Saregama Live and our director and writer have done a wonderful job of doing justice to a film that even in the 80’s was a 100-crore hit. If we had not been able to share this experience with audiences back home, something would have felt incomplete.”

Sulaiman says, the show will transport everyone to the 80’s era.

He added: “The score of ‘Disco Dancer’ is timeless and perfect and we just reimagined the music to fit it in the format of a live musical without tampering with its nostalgia factor. We have composed two original songs as well. We can assure you that the musical will be an experience of a lifetime.”

Salim agrees and says, “There will be live singing, dancing, stunning choreography, and everything that you remember fondly about the film including Mithun da’s iconic moves!”

‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ has been brought to India by Saregama and Suniel Shetty and presented by Royal Challenge. It will premiere at the NSCI dome in Mumbai.

