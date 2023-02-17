scorecardresearch
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’ for ‘Dhola’

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Pankaj Batra have reunited after 13 years for the love ballad 'Dhola' from the Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Mitran Da Naa Chaldaa'.

By News Bureau

Playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and director Pankaj Batra, who had earlier collaborated on the love song ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’, have reunited after 13 years for the love ballad ‘Dhola’ from the Gippy Grewal-starrer ‘Mitran Da Naa Chaldaa’.

Music for the song has been given by Jay K aka Jassi Katyal, lyrics have been penned down by Ricky Khan. The film is a modern satire on the way women are treated in the country today.

Talking about the song, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said: “I am delighted to be associated with Pankaj Batra again for ‘Dhola’.”

The film, which also stars Tania, Raj Shoker, Shweta Tiwari, Renu Kaushal, Anita Devgan, Nirmal Rishi and Hardip Gill, has been directed by Pankaj Batra and written by Rakesh Dhawan.

Director Pankaj Batra said: “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s magic is all set to enthral the music-lovers worldwide with our new song ‘Dhola.’ It is always a pleasure collaborating with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Produced by Zee Studios and Pankaj Batra Films, the film will hit the screens on March 8.

Entertainment Today

