Shahid Mallya's 'Sohna Lagda' is an ode to old school love

Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like 'Daryaa', 'Chitta Ve' and 'Ikk Kudi', released a love track on Thursday titled 'Sohna Lagda'.

By News Bureau

Playback singer Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like ‘Daryaa’, ‘Chitta Ve’ and ‘Ikk Kudi’, released a love track on Thursday titled ‘Sohna Lagda’. The song, composed by Anmol Daniel, with lyrics penned by the duo Shikha – Shantanu, celebrates the feeling of ‘love at first sight’ and is an ode to old school love, the first glances and holding hands.

Talking about the song, Shahid said, “It was a beautiful experience being a part of this creation. The lyrics are so precious, it can make one feel emotional and yearn for that longing in love. There are so many ways of professing love, but dedicating a song like this to your special someone will surely make them fall in love with you a little more. For an artist like me, romantic songs will always have a special place in my heart”.

Recently, his songs ‘Shauq’, ‘Nirbhau Nirvair’, ‘Rubaaiyaan’ and ‘Udh Jaayega’, in which he provided the voice to Babil Khan’s character in ‘Qala’, received a lot of positive response.

Looking back at his journey, the singer shared, “Every song has been like an experience of a lifetime. I’ve learnt so much and grown with these work opportunities. So grateful for all the love that people have showered on me, and I really hope it stays that way. Cannot wait for the audience to know what’s in store next”.

‘Sohna Lagda’, released under the label of Indie Music Label, is available to stream on YouTube.

