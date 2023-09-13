Shilpa Shetty rediscovers zest for life in ‘Nasha’ featuring Badshah

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ has released a new song titled ‘Nasha’ featuring the pop star Badshah. The song perfectly harnesses the feeling of her character of a tired mom who takes a vacation from her routine life to rediscover her zest for life into a groovy and positive, synth-pop track with a filmy touch.

The song in itself is a very upbeat pop song with a lot of electronic influence, typical of the synth-pop or modern day electronic pop, though it also has a ‘touch’ of Bollywood’s dance songs, and sure is a foot tapper.

Simple, wholesome and elegant, nothing in ‘Nasha’ is overdone as it more than suits the film’s theme and legitimately makes audiences feel a sense of being ‘sukhee’ (happy), discovering the joys of life and happiness in the simplest of things.

The video of ‘Nasha’ explores Shilpa’s eponymous character, Sukhee and her friends just letting it go at their school reunion. Initially, hesitant to hit the dance floor, despite being the attraction with her glimmering red dress, Shilpa Shetty takes the floor and dances as if it is the very first time that she has ever danced.

There is a sense of pulsating energy, that Badshah, Afsana Khan, and Chakshu Kotwal are able to harness through their voice, combined with the instrumentation and production. The sound design here is clear, booming, open and very polished.

Perhaps being a bit too polished , ‘Nasha’ nonetheless makes up for it with a beautiful music video, which shows not just Shilpa hanging out with her old friends, but also snippets of them hanging out, eating street food and hogging on gol gappas.

‘Nasha’, in a way can be interpreted as a love song, though not in the romantic sense, but rather a celebration of the love one feels when they rediscover the old joys that were long lost to them, as they once again open and embrace life with its many delights with an open heart.

The lyrics are also catchy, penned by Raja Dilwala, with the music composition being done by Badshah and Hiten.

A real slice-of-life story, ‘Sukhee’ Shilpa Shetty’s character rediscovering fun, as she changes her life from a 360 degree angle, turning from a daily housewife and mother to someone reconnecting with her old self at a reunion with her friends, living once again.

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

‘Sukhee’ will hit theatres on September 22, 2023 and is directed by Sunal Joshi, in her directorial debut, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

–IANS

anv/kvd