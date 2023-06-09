scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

Shivangi Joshi & Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta continue to impress their fans audiences with her talent and success.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai'
Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai'

Shivangi Joshi & Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta continue to impress their fans audiences with her talent and success. With a massive fan following, both of them have secured a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Shivangi and Ankit Gupta’s fresh pairing is creating an exciting buzz among their fans.

Shivangi took to her social media platform to unveil the poster for her upcoming song titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai.’ The poster, immersed in love, depicts Shivangi and Ankit lost in each other’s embrace, enjoying the bliss of rain. Sharing the poster, Shivangi expressed, “This rainy season, paint your heart with love #BaarishAayi Hai Teaser Out on 10th June only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again
Next article
Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

News

Akshay, Sunny, Ranbir to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Health & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US